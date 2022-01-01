Navigating the New Digital Normal
After the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, a “new normal” for restaurants and c-stores is taking shape. Paytronix data shows that guests today desire smooth, digitally-driven order experiences as well as recognition when their experience is less than ideal. In addition, delivery customers have emerged as a distinct subset of customers with different wants and behaviors.
The annual Paytronix Order & Delivery Report examines trends across the digital ordering landscape, from multi-unit brands to independent restaurants, and demonstrates how the restaurant and c-store landscapes has irrevocably changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Download this report and see:
- That digital ordering is now an expected and permanent part of customer experience.
- How delivery customers are more loyal and place larger orders than takeout customers (and they tip better).
- Why it is cost-effective an even profitable to offer coupons to customers who have poor experiences.
- How artificial intelligence is posed to drive a revolution in customer experience.
