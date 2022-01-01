Navigating the New Digital Normal

After the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, a “new normal” for restaurants and c-stores is taking shape. Paytronix data shows that guests today desire smooth, digitally-driven order experiences as well as recognition when their experience is less than ideal. In addition, delivery customers have emerged as a distinct subset of customers with different wants and behaviors.

The annual Paytronix Order & Delivery Report examines trends across the digital ordering landscape, from multi-unit brands to independent restaurants, and demonstrates how the restaurant and c-store landscapes has irrevocably changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download this report and see:

That digital ordering is now an expected and permanent part of customer experience.

How delivery customers are more loyal and place larger orders than takeout customers (and they tip better).

Why it is cost-effective an even profitable to offer coupons to customers who have poor experiences.

How artificial intelligence is posed to drive a revolution in customer experience.

Interested? Download the report to learn more.